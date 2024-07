Minions and all related elements and indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. © Nintendo TM & © Universal Studios & Amblin Entertainment CG: ® & © Universal Studios and/or HarperCollins LLC. All rights reserved. TM & © Universal Studios. All rights reserved. CR24-2072

Minions and all related elements and indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. © Nintendo TM & © Universal Studios & Amblin Entertainment CG: ® & © Universal Studios and/or HarperCollins LLC. All rights reserved. TM & © Universal Studios. All rights reserved. CR24-2072